YSR Vardanthi 2025: YS Jagan Pays Homage to YSR on 16th Death Anniversary

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family, paid rich tributes to his father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the latter’s 16th death anniversary at Idupulapaya, Kadapa, on Tuesday (September 2).

YS Jagan, joined by his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi, took part in special prayers at the YSR Ghat.

Fondly remembered as YSR, the late Chief Minister was hailed as a visionary leader, welfare champion and architect of development.

Alongside YS Jagan’s family, several YSRCP leaders, public representatives, former legislators, party workers and admirers offered floral tributes at the YSR Ghat.

YS Jagan also shared an old picture with his father on X (formerly Twitter), captioned, “Missing you much”.