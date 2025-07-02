YS Jagan's Nellore Visit Temporarily Postponed: AP Police, Officials Accused of Obstructing Visit

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Nellore has been temporarily postponed due to the unsuitability of the proposed helipad location, said YSRCP leaders. They alleged that while the coalition government is plotting to obstruct Jagan’s visit, the police and officials are acting on those instructions.

On Tuesday, YSRCP district observers Janke Venkata Reddy and MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, party coordinators Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy (Nellore Rural), Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy (Udayagiri), and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s daughter Poojitha, inspected the helipad site near Nellore Central Jail at Chemudugunta in Venkatachalam mandal — a location suggested by the police.

The leaders expressed concern that Kakani Govardhan Reddy is currently in remand at the Central Jail in connection with politically motivated cases filed by the coalition government. They said that despite planning Jagan’s visit to meet him, the government and police have been stalling it for the past ten days.

They criticized the authorities for suggesting a helipad in an unsafe area with thorny bushes and high-tension power lines near the jail. They also pointed out that the area lacks proper roads and setting up a helipad would take 2–3 days. Additionally, if the helicopter needed refueling, it would have to travel to Renigunta.

The leaders alleged that no proper security arrangements are being made for the thousands of YS Jagan supporters expected to attend. They said they have informed the party leadership about the technical and logistical issues with the site.

Hence, the Nellore visit has been put on hold temporarily, and a new date will be announced soon, they added.