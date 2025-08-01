YS Jagan's Nellore Tour a Resounding Success Despite Government Roadblocks

YSRCP leaders have hailed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore as a resounding success, asserting that public support triumphed over deliberate attempts by the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition to obstruct the tour.

Addressing a press meet at the YSRCP district office, District President and MLC Parvathareddi Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with former MLA Nallapareddi Prasanna Kumar Reddy and leaders Anam Vijayakumar Reddy, Meraga Murali, and Kakani Poojitha, strongly condemned the ruling coalition’s “authoritarian tactics.”

They alleged that the government deployed nearly 3,000 police personnel, dug up roads, used JCBs to block access routes, imposed 35 restrictive conditions, and served notices to over 3,000 YSRCP workers ahead of Jagan’s visit. “Despite limiting his convoy to just three vehicles and even issuing midnight notices to women leaders without the presence of female officers, thousands walked alongside Jagan during his 7.7-kilometre journey from Nellore jail to Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence, paying heartfelt tributes,” said Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The leaders linked these actions to recent political vendettas, including the imprisonment of former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy based on what they described as fabricated cases, and a violent attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house allegedly orchestrated by TDP supporters.

“Our family has been in public life since 1961. We have never witnessed such politically motivated brutality,” said Prasanna Kumar Reddy, recalling how he was assaulted with a lathi by police officers who “acted like TDP workers.” Despite the intimidation, he asserted the party’s resolve: “No matter how many arrests or attacks we face, we will not be silenced.”

Kakani Poojitha, daughter of the jailed leader, expressed gratitude to YS Jagan for standing by their family. “His reassurance gave us strength in the face of these false cases,” she said.

Anam Vijayakumar Reddy remarked that the overwhelming public turnout during Jagan’s visit laid bare the ruling coalition’s fear of his enduring popularity. “People’s response has exposed their insecurities,” he said.

The YSRCP leaders concluded by accusing the government of sullying Nellore’s democratic legacy through unlawful detentions, political vendettas, and high-handed suppression. “The people of Nellore have shown they stand with Jagan, no matter the obstacles,” they affirmed.