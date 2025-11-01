YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu's Coalition Govt For Kasibugga Temple Stampede Tragedy

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep anguish over the horrific stampede at Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district, which claimed ten innocent lives. He called the incident a heart-wrenching failure of governance and demanded that the state immediately extend financial aid to the victims’ families and ensure top-quality medical care for the injured.

In a strongly worded statement, Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the repeated negligence of the Chandrababu Naidu government, pointing out that similar tragedies had occurred earlier — six devotees lost their lives during Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Tirupati, and seven more died at Simhachalam temple.

“Despite these recurring disasters, the TDP government has failed to learn any lessons or take preventive action,” Jagan said. “The repeated loss of innocent lives exposes the sheer inefficiency, irresponsibility, and insensitivity of Chandrababu Naidu’s administration.”

He urged the government to move beyond token gestures and take immediate, concrete corrective measures to ensure such tragedies never recur, holding those responsible for lapses fully accountable.