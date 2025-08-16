YS Jagan’s Janmashtami Message: “Injustice Is Temporary, Dharma Eternal”

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday (August 16).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan wrote: “No matter how strong injustice seems – it is temporary. No matter how slowly righteousness progresses – it is eternal. The life of Lord Krishna is proof of this. On this Krishna Janmashtami, I wholeheartedly wish that peace, love, and success come into your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami.”

YS Jagan’s reference to the rule of dharma comes at a time when the TDP has been accused of resorting to large-scale rigging in a desperate attempt to win the ZPTC bypolls in Pulivendula and Ontimitta.

YSRCP candidates contesting the seats have moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking fresh elections in the two constituencies.

The YSRCP has accused the ruling TDP alliance of electoral violence and poll rigging.

Following the alleged failure of the police and the State Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls, YS Jagan criticised the anarchic methods of the TDP and stressed that ultimately, dharma will prevail.