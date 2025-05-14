YS Jagan’s Education Reforms in AP Role Model in Country

Tadepalli, May 14: The education sector in the State is under severe threat due to the destructive policies of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, said MLC P. Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Naidu’s administration has systematically dismantled the revolutionary reforms introduced by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, plunging the state’s education system into chaos. “Chandrababu has wreaked havoc on education, casting a shadow akin to a lunar eclipse and ushering in a dark era for the state,” Chandrasekhar stated. He critiqued Naidu for reversing transformative initiatives like pre-high schools and satellite schools, which empowered 25,000 teachers with promotions under YS Jagan’s leadership. The landmark GO 117, a cornerstone of YS Jagan’s education reforms, is now at risk of being forgotten amidst Naidu’s reckless policies.

Naidu’s introduction of nine fragmented systems will fracture the education sector, fostering discord among teachers and jeopardizing the future of 26,000 schools. Primary schools face the imminent danger of extinction, with government institutions being deliberately neglected to erode public trust. “Chandrababu is channeling his vendetta against YS Jagan into the destruction of our schools, betraying students, teachers, and parents,” Chandrasekhar charged.

Meanwhile, 4 lakh DSC aspirants await opportunities, their hopes stifled by administrative inaction. Chandrasekhar called for immediate action to restore YS Jagan’s reforms, protect public schools, and prioritize the aspirations of teachers and students. “We must unite to safeguard our education system and secure a brighter future for Andhra Pradesh,” he urged.