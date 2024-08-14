YS Jagan: People Won't Forget The Good Work We Did

Guntur: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized that the good work done during his government’s tenure is unparalleled. He stated that every household has benefited from the initiatives and that his government demonstrated the true meaning of credibility by implementing the promises in the manifesto.

On Wednesday (August 14), Jagan met with ZPTC and MPTC members, along with councilors from the Yelamanchili constituency, as part of the preparations for the Visakhapatnam local bodies MLC elections, and provided guidance to the party cadre.

Jagan reminded everyone that Chandrababu Naidu is now portraying the state as being in financial crisis, but the debts created by Chandrababu’s government, including the interest on those debts, were already there when Jagan’s government came into power. He added that during his tenure, even in the face of unforeseen challenges like COVID-19, his government did not make excuses, issue white papers to shift blame, or use the pandemic as a pretext to escape responsibilities.

Highlights from YS Jagan's Speech:

The strength of the YSRCP has caused fear in Chandrababu, leading TDP to withdraw from the contest.

In the past elections, the people witnessed how Chandrababu deceived them with false promises.

The good work done by his government can still be seen in every home, reflecting the credibility of manifesto implementation.

Chandrababu is falsely presenting the state as being in an economic crisis, while his government had left behind heavy debts with interest.

Despite the increased expenses during difficult times, his government didn’t make excuses, and continued implementing schemes as promised, providing benefits to every household.

Jagan also highlighted the failures of the current TDP government:

English medium education, mid-day meals, and Toefl periods in schools are being neglected.

Welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, and fee reimbursements, which were smoothly delivered during his tenure, are now absent.

Health services have deteriorated, with Aarogyasri payments pending and hospitals lacking adequate staff and medicines.

Farmers are again facing hardships, waiting in queues for seeds, and the free crop insurance has been discontinued.

The distribution of rice through door delivery has also been stopped.

He pointed out how Chandrababu's governance is now focused on promoting personal vendettas and misleading the public with false promises. Jagan assured the party members that despite the challenges, they had been able to implement the schemes successfully and that the party’s commitment to serving the people had remained strong.

Jagan also criticized Chandrababu for his continuous deception, noting that people are now realizing the extent of his dishonesty and are expressing their anger. He encouraged the YSRCP members to stand united, highlighting that this unity had forced Chandrababu to retreat from the MLC elections. Despite Chandrababu’s usual tactics of making false promises during elections, Jagan stressed that truth and justice had prevailed, leading to the party’s victory.

He concluded by expressing confidence that their united efforts would continue to bring success and that the future would be bright, just as light follows darkness.