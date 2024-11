YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Kanaka Dasa

Tadepalli, Nov 18: YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Bhakta Kanaka Dasa on his birth anniversary on Monday.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garlanded the portrait of Kanaka Dasa, the renowned poet, music composer, and social activist.

Former Minister Ushasri Charan, Party Hindupur in-charge TN Dipika, and others were also present.