YS Jagan To Meet Local Body Representatives on May 8

Tadepalli, May 7: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a crucial meeting with local body representatives and key party leaders on May 8 at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli.

The meeting, part of a series of strategic engagements, will bring together elected representatives from Annamayya District’s Rajampet Municipality, Chittoor District’s Kuppam Constituency (Ramakuppam Mandal), Sri Sathya Sai District’s Madakasira Municipality, and Penukonda Constituency (Roddam Mandal).

The gathering will include MPPs, Vice MPPs, Municipal Chairpersons, Municipal Vice Chairpersons, Councillors, MPTCs, and prominent district-level YSRCP leaders.