YS Jagan Expresses Condolences Over Ramoji Rao's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed condolences over the death of Ramoji Rao. "Ramoji Rao's death was shocking. He has rendered immeasurable services to the Telugu media for decades. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Ramoji Rao's family," YS Jagan tweeted.

Ramoji Rao, passed away today i.e. 8 June, 2024. He breathed last at 4:50 am. He was 87 years old. He was suffering from Respiratory problems and High Blood Pressure.

Earlier, Ramoji Rao was admitted to a Private Hospital in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on the afternoon of June 5 due to respiratory issues and high blood pressure.

He had been suffering from chronic illness and age-related health complications for a long time.

He was being treated with ventilator support and was in critical condition. Ramoji Rao also founded Ramoji Film City, Priya Pickles and several other FMCG businesses.

