YS Jagan demands justice for Subbarayudu

Seetharampuram, Nandyal District: The Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the grieving family of Pasupuleti Subbarayudu, who was brutally murdered last Saturday night by TDP goons in Seetharampuram village and said that not only the direct perpetrators but also those who orchestrated the crimes should be held accountable.

Speaking to media after consoling the family of Subbarayudu in Seeharamapuram village here on Friday, the former Chief Minister lambasted TDP Coalition government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state and specifically mentioned Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, urging that they be named as co-accused in such cases to restore law and order in the state.

The YSRCP President said Subbarayudu was hacked to death in his own home while the police, including an SI and constables, stood by and watched. Despite prior warnings to the police about the possibility of an attack, no additional forces were deployed, and the attackers were allowed to flee the scene after the crime, he said.

He said that the YSRCP would approach the High Court, and if necessary, the Supreme Court, to seek justice for Subbarayudu's family and to ensure the safety of party workers and their families in similar situations. He vowed to fight until those responsible, including those who orchestrated the attacks, are brought to justice and jailed.

He also requested the media to highlight not only the killers but also those who are supporting and enabling such crimes, specifically mentioning the need to bring Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu to justice. He said TDP Coalition government is betraying the people by not fulfilling any of the pre-election promises. The fear of being questioned by the public has led the ruling party to create an atmosphere of terror across the state, where any dissent is met with violence and intimidation, he said