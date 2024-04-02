Watch Heart-Touching Visuals: CM Jagan's Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra

Heart-touching visuals were witnessed at CM YS Jagan's Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra. Crowds thronged in large numbers to catch a glimpse of CM Jagan. Jagan received people with warmth and love, greeting individuals from all walks of life. Day 5 of the Memantha Siddham Yatra witnessed several heart-touching scenes and visuals. The yatra began in Satya Sai district's Bathalapalli Mandal, Sanjeevapuram, around 10:30 am. People on either side greeted CM Jagan. CM Jagan covered Mudigubba and Kadiri, addressing the crowds. Interestingly, CM Jagan stepped out of the bus at Nadimipally to interact with an old woman.

The conversation between CM Jagan and the old woman stole the show. Jagan explained to her why the old-age pension could not be home-delivered, as the opposition leader Chandrababu had knocked on the doors of the Election Commission to stop the pension home delivery. He asked the old woman to wait for two months to resume the home delivery of old-age pensions. Meanwhile, the old woman replied to CM, "We don't need Chandrababu. How long can he stop the home delivery of pensions? We only need you (CM Jagan). As long as you (CM Jagan) are there for us, we have no problems." The old woman became emotional while talking to the CM.

CM Jagan's yatra entered Kadiri around 5:45 PM. People waited for CM Jagan for long hours without any hesitation. In Kadiri town, people greeted CM Jagan with cellphone torch lights. CM Jagan's roadshow lasted until 7:55 PM in Kadiri. Later, CM Jagan participated in an Iftar party organized for the Muslim brothers at a private function hall. Overall, Jagan's Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra on the 5th day turned out to be a huge success.

