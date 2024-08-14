Watch: Ambati Attacks TDP Govt - No Money for Welfare Schemes, But Funds for Anna Canteens

YSRCP strongly criticized the TDP coalition government for sidelining crucial welfare schemes meant for the poor and instead using Anna Canteens as a distraction.

Speaking at the camp office here on Wednesday, Former Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the TDP coalition government's focus on Anna Canteens as a superficial attempt to gain public favour while neglecting essential welfare schemes that genuinely improve the lives of the poor.

He stated that the TDP Coalition government's Super Six promises, which were heavily promoted before the elections have been conveniently ignored after coming to power and termed them as " Super Cheat". He stated that the TDP coalition administration has failed to deliver on its promises, unlike the previous YSRCP government, which implemented several welfare schemes under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the current government is halting the beneficial schemes and instead focusing on reopening Anna Canteens, which were marred by corruption during the previous TDP regime. He said the TDP government is using Anna Canteens as a publicity stunt, serving meals to just 300 people and making it a grand spectacle. He questioned the purpose of spending Rs. 76.22 crores on these canteens, stating that much of the expenditure was inflated, leading to a misappropriation of Rs. 53.33 crores, as revealed by an expert committee. Additionally, he criticized the government for painting the canteens in the party's yellow color at the public's expense.

Regarding the ongoing political situation, Rambabu mentioned that the TDP decided not to participate in the Visakhapatnam MLC elections, saying it was because of ethical reasons. However, he questioned TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's sincerity about ethics, pointing out his history of betrayal and unethical actions.