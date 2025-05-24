Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Railway Stations Receive Hoax Bomb Threats

A series of bomb threats have triggered panic across Andhra Pradesh. Hours after police received a bomb threat at Besant Road in Vijayawada, control rooms at both Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations also received similar threats.

In Vijayawada, police rushed to the railway station and launched an extensive operation to inspect all 10 platforms. Bomb squad personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers were involved in the operation.

According to reports, a call reporting an alleged bomb was received at Vijayawada Railway Station. The caller, who reportedly spoke in Hindi, claimed that a bomb had been planted on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) train travelling from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam. Police traced the call to Latur in Maharashtra.

As a precaution, inspections were also carried out at Visakhapatnam Railway Station and on the LTT train. A suspicious bag was found in one of the coaches, but fortunately, no bomb or explosive material was discovered.

Earlier in the day, a fake bomb threat was also received at the LIC building on Besant Road, Vijayawada. Police, along with bomb squad personnel, conducted thorough inspections of the area, which is one of the city's busiest commercial hubs.

These bomb threats come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are at a peak. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision strikes on terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor triggered a military response from the Pakistan Army, which was halted only after a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10. However, the situation remains volatile.