US-bound Gurukul Students Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions' Society (Gurukul schools), who were selected for studies in the USA, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

Five students, who were among the 30 selected nationwide to pursue education in the USA and two students who returned to India after completing their studies in America, met the Chief Minister.

D. Naveena, S. Jnaneswara Rao, R. Ivangil, B.Hasini, Ch. Akanksha, K. Aksha and C. Teja were among those who met him. The Chief Minister enquired about their family background and academic careers, presented them Samsung tabs and announced an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh each.

He directed the officials to monitor the pursuits of even those students who return to India after completing their courses in the US to ensure that they continue their studies.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, APSWREIS Secretary Pavana Murthy and West Godavari DCO N. Sanjeeva Rao were present.