Union Cabinet Approves Terms of Reference of Inter-state Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the terms of reference of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) on Wednesday. The decision has been taken under Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 for its adjudication between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal will allocate water on a project-wise basis for projects in both states that are intended for developmental or future purposes.

“KWDT will provide new terms of reference under which the tribunal will divide the water of the Krishna River among both states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in the future,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier, the tenure of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal was extended till March 31, 2024 on the request of the tribunal. The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is an ad-hoc body which was constituted in 2004 to adjudicate the water sharing dispute among the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Krishna River.

