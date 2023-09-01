UNICEF Field Chief Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Dr. Zelalem B. Taffesse, field office chief of UNICEF for AP, Telangana and Karnataka, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday.

Taffesse offered to work closely with mid-level health providers (MLHP), Family Physicians, ASHA and Anganwdi workers, ANMs and health and wellness centres in primary health care at village and ward secretariats and extend all possible support to the Government in running the primary health care.

UNICEF is ready to work with Government in its efforts to safeguard the health of the children, supply of nutritious food, prevention of atrocities against women and minors and monitoring by village secretariats, Taffesse said.

The Chief Minister explained about the steps being taken to attain sustainable development goals in various sectors and informed him that a new programme ‘Arogya Suraksha’ would be launched soon. He further said that AP has been transformed into chid marriage-free state.

UNICEF health specialist Dr RP Sridhar, social behaviour change specialist Seema, Chief Executive of the CM Dr Sameer Sharma, Special CS Dr Poonam Malakondaiah, women and child welfare principal secretary G. Jayalakshni and Commissioner Janaki were among those present.