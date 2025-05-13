TTD to Resume VIP Break Darshan from May 15

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it will resume Srivari VIP Break Darshan based on recommendation letters starting from May 15, 2025. This facility will be available for devotees who present recommendation letters from MPs, MLAs, and MLCs belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This decision comes after a significant decrease in the number of pilgrims visiting Tirumala, especially following the summer vacation rush. In recent weeks, due to the overwhelming crowd, TTD had temporarily suspended break darshans based on recommendation letters. During this period, only protocol VIPs were allowed to access break darshan, in order to prioritize ordinary devotees and ensure smooth crowd management.

TTD officials have now confirmed that, with the rush gradually easing, the system of accepting letters will resume from May 15. This change is expected to offer some relief to devotees who rely on recommendations for faster darshan access.

This move is part of TTD’s continuous efforts to balance the needs of regular pilgrims while also accommodating requests through official channels during off-peak periods.