Tirumala Hotel and Darshan Scams Surface; TTD Issues Clarification

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has clarified that posts regarding cheap hotel and food rates in Tirumala are fake.

Over the past few days, social media posts claiming low prices for food at hotels in Tirumala have gone viral. One such post claimed that two idlis cost ₹7.50, two chapatis ₹20, tea ₹5, and a full meal ₹31.

Taking note of the circulation of false information on social media, the TTD dismissed the claims as baseless.

The TTD — the trust that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala — issued a caution to the public.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the TTD stated: “Don’t believe false messages on hotel prices in Tirumala circulating on social media. TTD clarifies that such claims are completely baseless and misleading.”

The temple trust also announced that legal action will be taken against individuals spreading fake news.

In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, July 1, the TTD appealed to devotees not to fall prey to middlemen for obtaining darshan or accommodation.

The trust further warned devotees about a person identified as Peddinti Prabhakaracharyulu, who was allegedly operating a Facebook page titled “Vaishnava Yatras”, falsely promoting the availability of Srivari Abhishekam, Arjitha Sevas, VIP Break Darshan, and ₹300 Special Entry Darshan tickets.

The TTD strongly cautioned devotees against trusting such individuals or websites and emphasized that all tickets must be booked only through the official TTD website.

It also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those attempting to cheat devotees in the name of Srivari Darshan tickets.