Telugu NRI Sathvik Reddy Gets Placed at Google California with Rs 2.25 Crore Annual Salary

In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, a young tech enthusiast from Anantapur district has achieved a remarkable milestone. Konadula Satvik Reddy, hailing from Tadipatri, has secured a job at Google’s California office with an impressive annual package of ₹2.25 crore.

According to his father, Konadula Ramesh Reddy, Satvik pursued his engineering degree from the prestigious Stony Brook University in the United States. His dedication, hard work, and passion for technology have now earned him a place at one of the world’s top technology companies.

The news has brought immense joy to the residents of Tadipatri and the entire Anantapur district, which already has a strong connection to global tech leadership. It is worth noting that Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, also has his roots in Anantapur, further adding to the district’s pride in producing world-class talent.

Family members and well-wishers have expressed their happiness over Satvik’s achievement, calling it an inspiration for students across Andhra Pradesh who aspire to build global careers in technology.

Satvik’s success story stands as a testament to the growing presence of Indian talent in the global tech industry, particularly from smaller towns and districts. His journey highlights how determination, quality education, and the right opportunities can pave the way for extraordinary success on the world stage.

With this achievement, Anantapur once again finds itself in the spotlight — celebrating another name that has made Andhra Pradesh proud.