TDP Attacks on Sakshi Offices Part of a Major Conspiracy: Sakshi Media's Complaint to DGP

Sakshi Media has approached the police over a series of attacks on its offices across Andhra Pradesh, allegedly carried out by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers. On Wednesday (June 11) morning, a delegation from Sakshi met with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and submitted a formal complaint.

In their complaint, the team detailed incidents of vandalism and property damage at Sakshi's regional offices, allegedly caused by TDP activists. They urged the DGP to take strict legal action against those involved in the attacks.

The Sakshi representatives emphasized that the media house upholds journalistic freedom and constitutional rights. They stated that Sakshi maintains respect for all sections of society, including women and children, and does not endorse any offensive remarks. The team alleged that the attacks were part of a deliberate conspiracy to target the organization.

They requested the DGP to direct Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners to register FIRs against those responsible and take firm action to ensure justice.