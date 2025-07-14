Saroja Devi Passes Away at 87; YS Jagan Hails Her Cinematic Legacy

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary actress and Padma Bhushan awardee B. Saroja Devi.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Jagan fondly recalled the veteran actress's illustrious career across Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, which earned her widespread admiration from audiences across generations.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Saroja Devi’s family and fans. Her contributions to Indian cinema will always be remembered. She enthralled audiences with numerous iconic roles, and her passing is an irreparable loss to the film industry. I pray for her soul to rest in peace,” the former Chief Minister shared in a message through the YSRCP’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Affectionately known as Kannadathu Paingili (Kannada’s Parrot), B. Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 at her residence in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments.

Widely regarded as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, she made her acting debut at just 17 in the 1955 Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa.

In a remarkable career that spanned over six decades, she starred alongside celebrated actors such as Gemini Ganesan, Sivaji Ganesan, and M.G. Ramachandran in Tamil cinema, and with Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Dilip Kumar in Hindi films.

In addition to receiving the Padma Bhushan, she was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Government of India's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.