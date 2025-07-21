Pulasa Craze in Godavari: Single Fish Fetches Rs 22,000

People from the Godavari region are well known for their love of seafood. This is why the seafood and prawn industries are booming there, along with the regular poultry business.

Now, with the monsoon season approaching, it’s time for the famous Pulasa fish season — a time that always creates a buzz in the region.

Several videos of Pulasa fish auctions have recently gone viral on social media. In one such video, a single Pulasa fish was sold for a whopping ₹22,000 in an open market auction.

This fish is not only very expensive but also holds a special place in the region’s culture.

For those who aren’t familiar, Pulasa is a highly prized fish in the Godavari area. It swims upstream, against the current, from the sea into rivers to lay eggs. This is when the fish are caught.

The fish is known for its unique taste, and some people even believe it has medicinal benefits. That’s why every year, Pulasa fish are sold for thousands of rupees — sometimes even crossing ₹50,000 for a single fish, depending on demand and competition.