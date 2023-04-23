Provide Best Facilities to Spot Evaluation Centres: CM YS Jagan to Officials

Amaravati: Expressing concern over the facilities being extended to the teachers at the SSC valuation centres, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to provide best facilities to the 25,000 teachers at the evaluation centres. He also asked the Principal Secretary, Shri Praveen Prakash and other senior officers to visit the centers.

The teachers are doing the spot evaluation of 45 lakh answer sheets of over 6.64 lakh students of class X. The process of answer sheet evaluation began on April19 at 23 spot evaluation centres spread across the state.

Following the direction of the chief minister, Principal Secretary, Shri Praveen Prakash visited Stall Girls, High School, Nagarampalem, Guntur, and St. Ann's EM High School, Palnadu, and interacted with the teachers and personally checked all the facilities provided to them. Similarly, other senior officers were also asked to visit other centers in other districts.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is visiting the spot evaluation centres in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to take inputs from the stakeholders and formulate a new policy pertaining to the evaluation centres. The Education Minister has said some evaluation centres have been continuing since decades and therefore may not be the ideal location for future spot evaluation centres.

