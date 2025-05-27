Pawan Orders To Find Out People Behind Theatres Bandh Issue

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has laid out key guidelines concerning the management of theaters across the state. In a meeting with Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, Pawan Kalyan stressed the importance of making cinema accessible and affordable to the public, especially families.

He emphasized that both ticket and food prices in theaters should be kept within reasonable limits to ensure that audiences feel encouraged to return to theaters. "Cinema is a family experience. We must ensure that people feel welcome in theaters, not burdened by high costs," he noted.

Pawan Kalyan also said that any proposal to increase ticket prices must be routed through the appropriate channels. “If there's a genuine need for a price hike, the Film Chamber must formally approach the government,” he said, advocating a structured and transparent approach.

Meanwhile, a quiet buzz is growing among the people of the Telugu states regarding Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s increasing involvement in film industry affairs. While his proactive stance on theater management has been appreciated in some circles, others are expressing concern over the timing and intensity of his focus on cinema.

With his long-delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu slated for release next month, many believe that Pawan Kalyan is gradually shifting his attention towards the Telugu film industry. This has led to speculation about whether his dual roles—as a political leader and an actor—might begin to conflict.