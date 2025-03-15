Pawan Kalyan is Chandrababu Naidu's Puppet

Tadepalli, March 15: Former Minister Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing attack on the Janasena Party, alleging that it was formed at the direction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu. According to Rambabu, Naidu strategically set up Janasena as a political front to retain influence over the Kapu community, which he claimed no longer trusts the TDP leader. He asserted that the recent electoral gains—21 seats—were possible only due to the combined efforts of both TDP and Janasena.

Rambabu criticized Pawan Kalyan for mistaking temporary public support for genuine strength, arguing that his following largely consists of Naidu’s supporters and those who were expelled from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He accused the Janasena chief of lacking ideological clarity and a concrete political strategy, pointing out his erratic shifts—from donning a red scarf to embracing saffron politics—leaving voters confused about his true stance.

Taking a swipe at Janasena leaders, Rambabu accused them of being involved in illegal activities, including sand and liquor smuggling. He particularly targeted a minister embroiled in scandals related to rice distribution, vigilance raids, and financial misconduct, questioning Pawan Kalyan’s silence on such issues.

Turning his attention to other politicians, Rambabu criticized Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, calling him an opportunist known for frequently switching parties and amassing significant wealth. He also attacked Balashouri, who, he claimed, had won elections riding on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity but had now turned against him.

Drawing a comparison between the political journeys of Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rambabu noted that while it took Pawan Kalyan 16 years and multi-party backing to enter the Assembly, Jagan became Chief Minister within a decade through sheer determination and a relentless battle against the Delhi establishment. He warned that charisma alone would not guarantee political success and predicted that the Kapu community would soon realize Pawan Kalyan’s limitations as a leader—likening his aspirations to an ill-fated cinematic climax.

Rambabu also mocked Nagababu’s recent MLC appointment, suggesting it had inflated his political ambitions. Additionally, he condemned the sidelining of Pithapuram Varma after the elections, calling for basic respect towards him. Criticizing Pawan Kalyan’s political approach, he warned against treating Pithapuram as his stronghold and accused him of exploiting “north Indian arrogance” for personal political gain.