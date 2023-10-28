One More Regional Passport Office to Come Up in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In recent days, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) at Vijayawada has been receiving overwhelming passport applications making it difficult for the staff to process these applications and issue passports in time.

Regional Passport Officer Shiva Harsha said considering the needs of the passport applicants, a new RPO will be opened in the downtown of Vijayawada soon. He said the new office will work as an additional location for the existing RPO.

Speaking to the reporters here on Sunday, Shiva Harsha said, “at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), we receive 2,000 applications daily. Post-Covid, the number of applications for new passports has risen exponentially. Till October, 3 lakh passports have been issued.”

The Regional Passport Office is processing and issuing the passports with the coordination of the police department (for verification) and postal department (for dispatching the passports). Meanwhile, the Vijayawada RPO is preparing to start printing the passports which may further decrease the time for issuing passports.

The new RPO is expected to come up within 2-3 months. The existing RPO has streamlined the process for applying for new passports. The RPO official has requested the people to not pay heed to any rumours pertaining to the application process for new passports.

Also See: In Pics: Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates 37th Birthday Today