October 30 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Montha!

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended school and college holidays across the state until October 31, 2025, due to the continuous heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha. The decision was taken keeping in view the safety of students and staff as several districts continue to experience severe weather conditions.

According to the state government’s latest announcement, all educational institutions — including schools, colleges, and anganwadi centers — will remain closed until October 31. Many parts of the state, especially the coastal and low-lying areas, have been witnessing nonstop rainfall for the past few days due to the cyclone’s impact.

The Department of Education stated that this precautionary measure was taken to ensure student safety amid the ongoing rain and wind situation. Authorities mentioned that they would review weather conditions after the cyclone weakens and decide on the reopening of classes accordingly.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha continues to affect Andhra Pradesh but is expected to weaken into a deep depression within the next six hours, according to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). The department also warned that light to moderate rains will continue across most parts of the state, with heavy rainfall likely in several districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam, while Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu may also experience significant rainfall. Districts including Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Prakasam are likely to receive moderate to heavy showers. In Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur, occasional heavy rain is also expected.

Officials have urged the public to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. Disaster management teams and district administrations are on high alert to respond to any emergencies arising from flooding or strong winds.

With heavy rains expected to continue through Thursday, the school holiday on October 30 has been officially confirmed, and the extension until October 31 ensures students remain safe while the weather gradually improves.