NRI Raavi Murali Mohan Alleges Land Grab by TDP MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao: Illegal Encroachment of Sai Karthik City Center in Chilakaluripet

NRI Raavi Murali Mohan, who is currently employed in the United States, has alleged that his commercial property Sai Karthik City Center, located in Chilakaluripet, Andhra Pradesh, has been illegally occupied by followers of former minister and TDP MLA Prathipati Pullarao. Speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad along with his parents, Murali claimed that the illegal occupation began on August 5, 2024, and despite approaching authorities for justice, he has received no support from local officials.

According to Raavi Murali Mohan, the Sai Karthik City Center is a commercial complex worth ₹60 crore, built with his lifetime earnings. The complex includes two theatres, two function halls, and two floors of commercial spaces. He alleges that the occupiers have imposed restrictions, not allowing anyone to enter the premises.

Murali further claimed that the encroachers are using a debt of ₹97 lakhs taken from a man named Kandimalla Anjibabu as a pretext to seize the property. However, he said no legal documentation has been produced to prove the loan, and he is ready to repay the debt if it is legally substantiated.

Due to the encroachment, over 40 employees working at the complex have lost their livelihood. An adjacent ice factory has also shut down, affecting more workers. He stated that his mother, a cancer survivor, lives alone near the complex and is being denied access to food and medicines by the encroachers.

The occupiers have allegedly destroyed CCTV cameras, disconnected internet services, and have taken complete control of the property.

Despite lodging a complaint at the Chilakaluripet police station, Murali said the police are treating it as a civil dispute and have taken no action. He has since approached the National Human Rights Commission and the High Court, and although the court has ruled in his favor, local police have failed to enforce the verdict.

Murali alleges that the interference of local MLA supporters has led to police inaction, and that his family is being subjected to false cases and death threats. He also accused a conspiracy to suppress the issue in Andhra Pradesh media, prompting him to approach the media in Hyderabad to voice his concerns publicly.

He said he has submitted complaints to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, but the local inspector and alleged benamis of TDP leaders continue to exert pressure on him.

Murali explained that the complex was constructed with bank loans and his intent to develop his native area. Now, due to the encroachment, his family is facing severe financial and mental distress. He urged authorities to help him reclaim his property and reopen the complex for business. He reiterated his willingness to repay any legally proven debts but refused to submit to forceful illegal occupation.

He concluded by saying that political pressure and local police negligence are behind this issue, and he will continue his fight for justice.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion locally, with several voices demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the authorities and elected representatives.