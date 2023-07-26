Nominations Invited for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: APSPCR Chairman

Vijayawada: The Government of India is inviting nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP ), Kesali Apparao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights said on Wednesday.

The last date to apply online for the prestigious awards has been extended to August 31, 2023 and the children below 18 who have achieved extraordinary recognition in the fields of bravery, sports, social service, science and technology, environment and others should submit their application online at this website — http://awards.gov.in , Apparao added.

The winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards will be announced on 26th December on Veer Bal Diwas. The maximum number of awards would be 25 and award in each category shall carry a medal, a certificate and cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

