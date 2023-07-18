NITI Aayog Ranks YSR District In Top 5 List In India: Deets inside 

NITI Aayog has ranked the best-performing Aspirational Districts in the country. The Top 5 list features one district from Andhra Pradesh. It is YSR District. "Prospering Districts, Prospering Country," the report says, describing the YSR District as one of the five most improved Aspirational Districts in the country.

The district has been identified as a champion of change in NITI Ayog's Delta Ranking report. Soreng in Sikkim and Hailakandi in Assam are at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

The YSR District has got the ranking because it has ensured effective convergence between Central government and State government schemes, besides pulling off effective collaboration between Central, State-level Nodal Officers and District Collectors.

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched in 2018. The programme aims to "quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country."