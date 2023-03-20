Newly-elected Teachers MLCs Call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Newly elected MLCs from Teachers’ Constituencies MV Ramachandra Reddy and P Chandrasekhara Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

The duo along with MLC T Kalapa Latha submitted a representation to the Chief Minister on teachers’ problems. They urged the Chief Minister to remove the provision of 180 days child care leave for State Government women employees to be used only till the children reach the age of 18 years.

Considering their plea, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to change the provision and issue orders to the women employees to make use of 180 days of childcare leave at any time during the service period. The MLCs also appealed to the Chief Minister to increase the renewal of recognition of private schools from three years to eight years. Responding positively to their plea, he directed the officials to issue orders to this effect.