Newly elected MLCs call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Amaravati, Mar 18: Newly elected MLCs from Local Bodies Constitutencies called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in Legislative Assembly here on Saturday.
The Chief Minister appreciated the MLCs N Rama Rao, P Chandrasekhar ;Reddy, K Srinivas and V Ravindranath. They thanked the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity as MLCs.
Several ministers, MLAs and MLCs were also present.
అసెంబ్లీలోని సీఎం ఛాంబర్లో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైఎస్ జగన్ను కలిసిన నూతన ఎమ్మెల్సీలుగా ఎన్నికైన నర్తు రామారావు, పర్వతరెడ్డి చంద్రశేఖర్ రెడ్డి, కవురు శ్రీనివాస్, వంకా రవీంద్రనాథ్. pic.twitter.com/BWuGn7e9vG
— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) March 18, 2023