Newly elected MLCs call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, Mar 18: Newly elected MLCs from Local Bodies Constitutencies called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in Legislative Assembly here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister appreciated the MLCs N Rama Rao, P Chandrasekhar ;Reddy, K Srinivas and V Ravindranath. They thanked the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity as MLCs.

Several ministers, MLAs and MLCs were also present.