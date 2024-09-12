Nagarjuna Attacks Chandrababu over Crying on YS Jagan's Visit to Guntur

Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna questioned whether it was wrong for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit and support former MP Nandigama Suresh after his illegal arrest by the TDP government, while criticizing Chief Minister Chandrababu and his ministers for creating unnecessary noise over the visit.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Thursday, the former minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been showing disrespect toward Dalits and asked why he continued to treat Dalit communities with contempt. He remarked that Naidu's attitude still encourages untouchability and discrimination, highlighting how a leader from a marginalized community like Suresh was unjustly jailed.

Nagarjuna highlighted that while five boats had reached the Prakasam Barrage, Chandrababu Naidu claimed there were only three, raising questions about the whereabouts of the other two. He further stated that the arrested boat owners, including Ushadri, Komati Rammohan and Aluri Chinna, were all affiliated with the TDP, stating that the government is spreading false propaganda by linking them to the YSRCP party.

Merugu Nagarjuna expressed concern over the mockery of democracy in Palnadu region and condemned the arrest and mistreatment of his party's social media activists, Sheikh Mabu and Venna Rajasekhar Reddy, in the Piduguralla area. He criticized the police for taking them into custody and filing SC/ST atrocity cases against them, calling it a grave injustice.