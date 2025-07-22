MP Midhun Reddy’s Petition: ACB Court Asks Jail Officials On Facilities Provided

Arguments have concluded in the Vijayawada ACB Court over petitions filed by YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy in connection with the liquor case. One of his petitions raised concerns about the lack of proper facilities in the block allotted to him in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

On Tuesday, the ACB Court heard Midhun Reddy’s plea regarding jail amenities. During the hearing, the judge questioned the Rajahmundry jail officials, asking, “Are you providing the facilities that a Member of Parliament is entitled to?” Jail officials responded that they would implement any orders given by the court.

The judge then remarked, “People who make the laws should be given the facilities they are entitled to.” After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the verdict, which is expected to be announced by evening.

In the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, Mithun Reddy was arrested by the SIT on July 19 after appearing for a hearing. He was produced in the ACB court on Sunday and was sent to judicial custody till August 1. He has since been shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

However, his lawyers informed the court that the Sneha Block, where he is currently lodged, lacks basic facilities. Jail authorities, on the other hand, claim that all necessary amenities have been provided.