Kadapa: YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy on Thursday released a video where he revealed chronological details of the events which transpired after the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

The MP stated that releasing the video was necessitated because the CBI investigation was taking a different turn and the people need to know the truth. Avinash Reddy said that he would be speaking only facts based on the two charge sheets filed by the CBI, witnesses’ statements, and the 10-hour questioning of the CBI which he had undergone, and no external references would be taken." I want to stick to the facts and the relevant records and will speak only on this basis," he stated in the video.

Ranganna the watchman who was the eyewitness had seen four people committing the murder, and one of the accused was made an approver. What was the reason for making him an approver?

YS Avinash stated that Sivaprakash Reddy, brother-in-law of YS Vivekananda had informed him about Viveka's death at around 6:30 am while he was on his way to Jammalamadugu for a program.

Avinash Reddy stated that he immediately rushed to YS Viveka's house.

He discovered that both the letter written by his uncle and the mobile phone had gone missing before his arrival.

Krishna Reddy, Viveka's personal assistant, informed his daughter Dr Sunitha Reddy and son-in-law N Rajashekar Reddy about the incident.

Rajashekar Reddy advised him to hide the letter and the phone.

Avinash Reddy said that the letter written by Viveka contained details about the murder and stated that the driver brutally attacked him for asking to attend the duties early. He added that Viveka mentioned in the letter not to leave the driver Prasad.

Avinash raised several doubts regarding this case, such as why Sunitha, Viveka's daughter, did not report the letter to the police.

Why did the CBI downplay the importance of the letter in the case?

Who was CBI officer Ramsingh trying to protect?

Sunitha gave two different statements during the CBI investigation. She covered up with the second statement citing that she had forgotten some details.

