Disqualification Row: MLC Skips Hearing

Amaravati: With the MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju skipping the hearing, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshenu Raju on Monday posted the matter for next hearing on May 31.

The MLC has crossed over to the TDP from YSRCP. Following this, the ruling party had filed a complaint with the Council Chairman about his defection. Subsequently, the Council Chairman had issued summons to Raghu Raju and asked him to appear before the Legislative Council in person.

The show cause notice had asked him to give an explanation on why the Council should not take action against him under the anti-defection law. As Raghu Raju did not appear today, the Council Chairman deferred the hearing till Friday.

