Are Shikhar Dhawan And Mithali Raj Getting Hitched?

Are wedding bells on the horizon for former Indian cricket captains Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj? The rumour mill has been buzzing with speculation about a potential union between the two cricketing greats.

The marriage murmurs gained momentum during a recent episode of "Dhawan Karenge" on Jio Cinema. Dhawan humorously acknowledged the gossip, stating, "I heard that I am going to get married to Mithali Raj." The comment sparked laughter and banter between the two, further fueling the rumours.

Dhawan played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 before an injury cut his season short. The southpaw finalized his divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee last year after nine years of marriage. They have a son, Zorawar, who resides with his mother in Australia.

Celebrated as one of the most successful batters in women's cricket, Mithali Raj currently serves as a mentor for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. Her illustrious captaincy tenure saw the Indian women's team achieve numerous victories on the international stage.

While neither Dhawan nor Mithali has officially confirmed any plans to tie the knot, their on-screen chemistry and willingness to address the marriage rumors in a lighthearted manner have set tongues wagging.

Fans have been captivated by the duo's camaraderie and engaging banter on the show and the speculation about a potential power couple in cricket only intensifies.