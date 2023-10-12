Mahindra Holidays Chairman Gurnani Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: CP Gurnani , Chairman of Mahindra Holidays and MD & CEO Of Tech Mahindra, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

Mahindra Gold and Resorts wing of the Mahindra group has come forward to construct three 5 to 7 star hotels in Visakhapatnam and two other cities at a cost of Rs. 250 crore each.

Gurnani said they are preparing to lay the foundation stone in the next two months. The Chief Minister explained about the steps being taken to encourage tourism in the state.

Mahindra Gold & Resorts wing of Mahindra group global head and Administration Vice President CVS Varma, Club Mahindra COO Santosh Raman and Tech Mahindra Vijayawada Admin Manager B. Jayapal were also present.