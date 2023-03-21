Kurnool Farmers Make Hay as Red Chilli Prices Breach Rs 50,000 per Quintal

Kurnool: The good yield in red chilli this year has been profitable for the farmers in Kurnool. The prices of all varieties of mirchi are increasing with each passing day. The red chilli was being sold at Rs 48,699 per quintal on March 18 and the price of the same variety went up to Rs 50,618 on Monday.

Currently, there are 309 lots in Kurnool Market Yard. The token price for each lot was Rs 3,519 per quintal on Monday. Mohan, a farmer from Guntupalli village of Veldurthi mandal sold his red chill yield at Rs 50,618 while Praveen, another farmer from Maddur sold his produce at Rs Rs 49,699.

With the continuous rise in the prices of red chilli, the farmers are making huge profits from their yields. Due to favourable conditions, this year red chilli was cultivated on 1.28 lakh acres of land and it has yielded maximum produce for the farmers.

