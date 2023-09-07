Kurnool Farmers Dump Tomatoes on Road, Here’s Why

Kurnool: Tomatoes that made headlines for their soaring prices are now finding no buyers. The tomato prices have been steadily dropping for the last couple of weeks, forcing a Kurnool farmer to dump his produce on the road.

The tomato which was out of reach of a common man as the prices soared to Rs 200 per kg till couple of months ago are now being sold as low as Rs 4 per kg.

The video of a farmer dumping his tomato produce in the premises of an agricultural market in Kurnool is going viral on social media. The distressed farmer said that the low price of per kg tomato will not cover his logistics.

From over Rs 200/kg just two months ago to Rs 4 per kg: #Tomato prices have crashed as there is a glut in the market; farmers in #Kurnool #AndhraPradesh dump produce in open, unable to get remunerative prices to pay for even labour / transport #TomatoPriceCrashes @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/jtsaH2UkPS — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 7, 2023

Also Read: What Sets CM YS Jagan and Nara Lokesh Apart

