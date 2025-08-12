Kadapa Bypolls: Ambati Leads YSRCP Protest at EC Office in Vijayawada

YSRCP leaders, led by former Minister Ambati Rambabu, staged a protest outside the State Election Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada, denouncing what they called the unfair conduct of elections in Pulivendula and Ontimitta.

In recent days, YSRCP leaders and cadres have repeatedly flagged the atrocities in the two constituencies, where ZPTC bypolls are underway. Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with other leaders, accused the TDP of hijacking the poll process and capturing booths in a desperate bid to secure victory.

On August 12, as polling commenced in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, tension escalated after police allegedly detained senior YSRCP leaders, including Kadapa MP and Jagan’s cousin YS Avinash Reddy, without due process. Avinash claimed he was forcibly taken from his home without a warrant, branding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a “failed administrator” and accusing him of “murdering democracy.”

In Vijayawada, YSRCP leaders accused the Election Commission of negligence in ensuring free and fair polls. They alleged that large groups of TDP workers from Jammalmadugu were capturing booths, while police blocked voters from reaching polling stations and stood by as TDP supporters engaged in large-scale irregularities.

Ambati Rambabu was seen kneeling and sloganeering alongside other leaders outside the SEC office, demanding action against unfair polling. Former Minister Perni Nani and former MLA Vellampalli Srinivas also joined the protest, criticising the SEC for failing to act and accusing police of aiding TDP in rigging the polls.

The Pulivendula bypoll was necessitated by the death of YSRCP leader T. Maheshwar Reddy, whose son Hemanth Reddy is contesting against TDP’s Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (B. Tech Ravi). In Ontimitta, TDP’s Muddu Krishna Reddy faces YSRCP’s Iragamreddy Subbareddy following the resignation of Akepati Amarnath Reddy after his Rajampet Assembly win last year.