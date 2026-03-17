Jagan's Padayatra To Mark Political Shift in AP

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (March 17, 2026) signalled a renewed political push in Andhra Pradesh, hinting at a fresh padayatra ahead of the next elections, which he said would mark a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Addressing party cadre from the Ongole Assembly constituency at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan asserted that courage and conviction remain the “trademark” of the YSR Congress Party. Emphasising the party’s collective strength, he said YSRCP was built through the efforts of its cadre and leadership together, not by any single individual. The meeting was attended by district president B. Shivaprasad Reddy, Ongole in-charge Chundur Ravi, parliamentary in-charge Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and other leaders and grassroots workers.

Reiterating the party’s foundational principles, Jagan said YSRCP was born out of values and credibility and continues to function on the same lines. “We have delivered good governance, and that is why we continue to enjoy the people’s support. The difference between our rule and that of Chandrababu Naidu is now widely recognised and discussed in every household,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling government, Jagan alleged that it was driven by corruption and had failed to fulfil its electoral promises. He claimed that his government inherited a fragile financial situation, with just ₹100 crore in the state treasury, and had to steer governance through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these constraints, he said, his administration ensured the implementation of welfare schemes in a transparent and time-bound manner. “We introduced a clear calendar and honoured our commitments in an unprecedented way,” he noted.

Highlighting his government’s welfare record, Jagan said that out of ₹3.31 lakh crore raised through borrowings, nearly ₹2.7 lakh crore was directly credited to beneficiaries, particularly women. In contrast, he alleged that the current government had accumulated over ₹3.30 lakh crore in debt within two years without delivering proportional benefits to the public.

He further accused the present administration of dismantling YSRCP-era welfare schemes and questioned the utilisation of public funds. “We ensured corruption-free delivery of schemes. Today, it has become a system of ‘loot, share, and consume’,” he alleged.

Jagan also flagged concerns over the state’s financial condition, alleged irregularities in Amaravati development works, and criticised what he described as the government’s failure to act in cases involving public representatives.

Questioning Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, he said the state was lacking responsible governance and intent.

Looking ahead, Jagan expressed confidence in YSRCP’s resurgence, noting that only two years remain for the current government, with elections due in the final year. He indicated that a padayatra would play a key role in reconnecting with the people and mobilising cadre, asserting that party workers would be central to driving the next phase of political momentum.