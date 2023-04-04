Inviting Nominations For The Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again and Sakshi Media Group invites nominations for its 9th edition of Sakshi Excellence Awards for the year 2022, to recognize and honour the deserving people of today's times.

Sakshi Excellence Awards is a prestigious initiative by the Sakshi Media Group, which is an annual formal recognition to recognize individuals or organisations who are working for the betterment of society. Sakshi will recognize the outstanding individuals, or institutions' talent and hard work and felicitate and honour them for their exemplary work while serving and impacting our society in the areas of NGO , education, agriculture, sports and health, etc.

NOTE Please send the nomination forms by 6 PM, April 15, 2023.

The Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022 are divided into four categories:

1. Main Awards (which are jury based)

Excellence in Farming

Excellence in Healthcare

Excellence in Education

Excellence in Social Development

Business Person of the Year - Large Scale

Excellence in Environment Conservation - Individual

Excellence in Environment Conservation - Corporate

Excellence in Environment Conservation - NGO

Business Person of the Year - Small /Medium

2. Young Achievers ( jury based)

Young Achiever of the Year - Education

Young Achiever of the Year - Social Service

Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - Individual

Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - Corporate

Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - NGO

3. Popular Awards (public voting)

Most Popular Movie of the Year

Most Popular Actor of the Year - Male

Most Popular Actress of the Year

Most Popular Director of the Year

Most Popular Music Director of the Year

Most Popular Lyricist of the Year

Most Popular Singer of the Year - Male

Most Popular Singer of the Year - Female

Most Popular Sports Person of the Year

4. Special Recognition

Lifetime Achievement Award

Telugu Person of the Year

Telugu NRI of the Year

Third-party individuals/organizations nominations are allowed and the nomination form can be filled in English/Telugu language only.

For more details, and to download the nomination form log on to the Website: www.sakshiexcellenceawards.com

Email: sakshiexcellenceawards @sakshi.com

Phone Number: 040-23256134 ( Between 11 am- 5 pm)