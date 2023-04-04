Inviting Nominations For The Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022, Check Last Date
HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again and Sakshi Media Group invites nominations for its 9th edition of Sakshi Excellence Awards for the year 2022, to recognize and honour the deserving people of today's times.
Sakshi Excellence Awards is a prestigious initiative by the Sakshi Media Group, which is an annual formal recognition to recognize individuals or organisations who are working for the betterment of society. Sakshi will recognize the outstanding individuals, or institutions' talent and hard work and felicitate and honour them for their exemplary work while serving and impacting our society in the areas of NGO , education, agriculture, sports and health, etc.
NOTE Please send the nomination forms by 6 PM, April 15, 2023.
The Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022 are divided into four categories:
1. Main Awards (which are jury based)
- Excellence in Farming
- Excellence in Healthcare
- Excellence in Education
- Excellence in Social Development
- Business Person of the Year - Large Scale
- Excellence in Environment Conservation - Individual
- Excellence in Environment Conservation - Corporate
- Excellence in Environment Conservation - NGO
- Business Person of the Year - Small /Medium
2. Young Achievers ( jury based)
- Young Achiever of the Year - Education
- Young Achiever of the Year - Social Service
- Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - Individual
- Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - Corporate
- Young Achiever of the year - Environment Conservation - NGO
3. Popular Awards (public voting)
- Most Popular Movie of the Year
- Most Popular Actor of the Year - Male
- Most Popular Actress of the Year
- Most Popular Director of the Year
- Most Popular Music Director of the Year
- Most Popular Lyricist of the Year
- Most Popular Singer of the Year - Male
- Most Popular Singer of the Year - Female
- Most Popular Sports Person of the Year
4. Special Recognition
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Telugu Person of the Year
- Telugu NRI of the Year
Third-party individuals/organizations nominations are allowed and the nomination form can be filled in English/Telugu language only.
For more details, and to download the nomination form log on to the Website: www.sakshiexcellenceawards.com
Email: sakshiexcellenceawards @sakshi.com
Phone Number: 040-23256134 ( Between 11 am- 5 pm)