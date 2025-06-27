Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam via Khammam: New Greenfield Expressway to Cut 56 KM

The Greenfield Express Highway (NH-365BG), a key infrastructure project by the Central Government, is nearing completion. Stretching 162 km from Khammam in Telangana to Devarapalli in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the expressway is expected to be operational by mid-August. Of the total stretch, 89 km within Telangana is already complete.

Currently, travelers from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam take a longer route via Vijayawada, covering 619 km and taking up to 12 hours. Once NH-365BG is open, it will offer a faster, direct connection from Suryapet via Khammam and East Godavari districts, bypassing Vijayawada and cutting travel distance by 56 km.

The four-lane highway passes through Khammam, Wyra, Kalluru, Sathupalli (Telangana), and Tiruvuru, Jangareddygudem, Guravaigudem, and Devarapalli (Andhra Pradesh). The project includes 124 bridges, 117 underpasses, and 9 major bridges. Initiated in September 2022 with a budget of ₹2,200 crore, the project faced delays due to land acquisition hurdles but is now in its final stages.

In a parallel development, the Centre has allocated ₹2,500 crore for the expansion of National Highway 165 between Akiveedu and Digrmaru in West Godavari district. The highway had faced a three-year delay due to court cases. With land acquisition now approved via Gazette notification, construction work is set to begin.

Additionally, a 45-km stretch from Akiveedu to Digrmaru has been cleared for four-lane expansion. This project covers 172.92 hectares across 20 villages and connects with major highways at Pamarru and Gudivada. Once completed, NH-165 is expected to spur industrial growth in the region.