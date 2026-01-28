Has Chandrababu Done Even One Good Thing?: Jagan Alleges Jungle Raj, Rampant Corruption

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (January 28) launched a blistering attack on the TDP-led government, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing the people even after nearly two years in power.

Addressing a meeting with party cadre in Bheemavaram, Jagan questioned whether the Chandrababu Naidu government had delivered even “one genuine benefit” to the public despite presenting three budgets, including the latest one. He alleged that the ruling dispensation had deceived all sections of society in the name of election promises and accused it of running the state in an “anarchic and jungle raj-like manner.”

Jagan contrasted the present administration with his previous government, claiming that YSRCP treated its manifesto as a “sacred document” and ensured every promise was implemented without exception. He said welfare schemes were delivered regularly, even during the Covid-19 crisis, without scrapping a single programme. “We stood by every commitment and always placed people’s problems above government difficulties,” he asserted.

The former Chief Minister alleged that all welfare schemes launched during the YSRCP regime were discontinued after Chandrababu Naidu returned to power. He dismissed the ruling party’s “Super Six” and “Super Seven” promises as blatant falsehoods and accused the Chief Minister of habitual deception. “Even gas cylinders were not spared from his lies,” Jagan remarked.

On finances, Jagan said his government had borrowed around ₹3.32 lakh crore over five years, of which ₹2.73 lakh crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts and could be verified through Aadhaar-linked records. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had already borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh crore in less than two years. “Where did that money go? Who benefited?” he asked, alleging a “loot, share and consume” model marked by rampant corruption. According to him, state revenues were not reaching the treasury but were instead ending up in the pockets of the Chief Minister and his associates.

Jagan made serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the liquor trade, claiming liquor shops and belt shops were being run by ruling party affiliates. He alleged that liquor was being sold above MRP, with prices inflated by ₹20–30 per bottle, and accused operators of selling adulterated bottles among genuine ones.

He also accused the government of destroying revenue streams from natural resources. Jagan said sand mining during the YSRCP regime generated about ₹750 crore annually for the state, while now sand was being sold at double rates with zero revenue to the government. He alleged unchecked plunder of minerals such as silica, quartz and laterite.

Referring to incidents during Sankranti, Jagan alleged that illegal activities such as cockfighting and “recording dances” were openly organised, with videos circulating on social media. He claimed auctions were held for cockfighting even in Pulivendula and alleged the involvement of MLAs, police officials and senior leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. He said statements attributed to a DSP in Bheemavaram reflected the alarming collapse of law enforcement. “There are no checks, no fear of the law. Lawlessness has crossed unimaginable limits,” he alleged.

Raising concerns over women’s safety, Jagan accused the ruling party and its leaders of grave misconduct. He cited alleged instances involving MLAs from Railway Koduru, Amadalavalasa and Satyavedu, including intimidation, harassment, sexual assault and misuse of power to shut cases. He also alleged that instead of arresting an accused PA of a minister, the victim — a government employee — was jailed, and accused another minister of promoting obscene activities.

Jagan further alleged political vendetta through false cases and fabricated evidence, claiming that institutions had completely collapsed. He said fee reimbursement had not been released for eight consecutive quarters, forcing students to drop out, while parents were compelled to sell assets to fund education. He alleged that welfare schemes like Vasathi Deevena had been stalled.

He accused the government of providing substandard food under the ‘Gorumudda’ scheme, alleging deaths due to adulterated food in hostels. Jagan claimed Aarogyasri had been rendered ineffective, farmers were denied minimum support prices, fertilisers like urea were unavailable, and promised financial assistance of ₹40,000 to farmers over two years was reduced to just ₹10,000. He also alleged that aquaculture farmers were denied power subsidies, which amounted to ₹3,600 crore during the YSRCP tenure.

“If a government cannot ensure education, healthcare and agriculture, what is the need for such a government?” Jagan asked.

Calling upon party workers to remain steadfast, Jagan said YSRCP cadre were standing firmly with the people against what he described as “destructive governance.” He predicted public backlash against the Chandrababu Naidu government and announced plans for an extensive padayatra covering 150 constituencies over the next one-and-a-half years. He stressed strengthening party committees at the village level and said YSRCP 2.0 would prioritise grassroots workers. “There may have been shortcomings earlier, but going forward, cadre will be at the centre of everything,” he said.