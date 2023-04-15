Four Killed as House Warming Ceremony Turns Tragic in Annamayya 

Annamayya: In a tragic incident, four people died after coming into contact with a live wire in Annamayya district. The incident occurred during a house warming ceremony in Kaanugamakulapalle in Pedda Thippa Samudram mandal on Friday.

Three more people have been injured in the incident. The injured persons identified as Thimmanna, Subamma and Suneetha were admitted to the B.Kothakota mandal`s Government hospital where they are battling for life.

The police said the four deceased persons were identified as Lakshmamma (75), Prashanth (26), Lakshmanna (53) and Shanthamma (48). The deceased persons were reported to be belonging to the same family.

A tent was erected for the house warming ceremony in the village, the police said. They added the mishap took place after a few people accidentally came in contact with a low-lying high tension electric cable which caused the tragedy in a family function. The police have registered a case and are investigating it.

