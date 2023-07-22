Chhattisgarh: NIA Arrests Maoist RK’s Widow Sirisha, Duddu Prabhakar in 2019 Tiriya Encounter Case

New Delhi: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has confirmed the arrest of Kandula Sirisha, widow of Communist Party of India-Maoist sympathiser Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK. The agency has also nabbed Duddu Prabhakar for having links with the Maoists and working for them.

The NIA team arrested the duo on Friday evening and shifted them to Chhattisgarh. The officials arrested Sirisha from her residence in Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal in Prakasam district.



Both Sirisha and Duddu Prabhakar were arrested in connection with a 2019 encounter in Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh which claimed the lives of six Naxals and one civilian. The encounter case came to be known as the RK Diary case. A total of six people have been arrested in the encounter case so far.

According to the NIA release, both Duddo and Sirish used to work for different frontal outfits of CPI (Maoist) “to spread the Maoist ideology” and they were getting paid for it. They would frequently visit the Naxal area in the Andhra-Odisha border Special Zone and they would meet Late RK alias Akkiraju Haragopal.

Last July, the NIA team had conducted raids on the residences of alleged CPI (Maoist) sympathisers and widow of Maoist leader RK in Prakasam and Vijayawada. The officials also conducted search operations at the residence of Doddu Prabhakar. They suspected that funds were arranged to Maoists from the area.

It may be recalled here Maoist leader RK died on 16 October 2021 due to prolonged illness while his son Prudhvi alias Munna was killed in an encounter with greyhounds at Ramaguda in Andhra-Orissa Border (AOB).

