Chandrababu Naidu neglecting Anantapuram

Anantapuram, May 9: Former Minister and YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath sharply criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting Anantapuram, betraying the drought-hit district with unfulfilled promises. Speaking to the media, Sailajanath slammed Naidu’s recent Uravakonda visit, where the CM failed to address critical issues, leaving residents disappointed. “Anantapuram had expectations, but Chandrababu offered only empty words,” he said, pointing to the mismanagement of the Handri-Neeva project, downgraded from an irrigation lifeline to a mere drinking water scheme. He demanded the canal’s capacity be expanded to 10,000 cusecs to address the district’s water crisis.

CM Naidu ignored Anantapur’s needs, citing unkept promises like an airport and a spiritual center at Penugonda’s ISKCON temple. “A district that elected 14 MLAs and two MPs deserves better,” he stated, urging the revival of horticulture initiatives led by YSR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, including free drip irrigation for small farmers and a modern horticulture research center. He also criticized Naidu’s focus on “vendetta politics” and questioned the stalled Rayalaseema High Court.

Sailajanath called for urgent action to resolve Anantapur’s water scarcity and support its farmers. “Chandrababu must deliver on his promises. Anantapur will hold him accountable,” he concluded, pledging YSRCP’s fight for the district’s rights.