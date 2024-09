Bomma Reddy Keerthana Reddy, a B.Tech student from Mellampudi in Guntur district, met with former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party central office today and handed over Rs 1,00,000 from her personal pocket money to contribute to the ongoing flood relief efforts in Vijayawada.

Keerthana Reddy's parents, Bomma Reddy Sunitha and Ajaar Reddy, accompanied her during the meeting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.